Bones from Neanderthal Hunting Camp in Spain Analyzed

Monday, August 30, 2021

BURGOS, SPAIN—According to a statement released by the Spanish National Research Center for Human Evolution (CENIEH), researcher Abel Moclán and his colleagues have analyzed 76,000-year-old bones recovered from a large Neanderthal hunting camp at the Navalmaíllo Rock Shelter, which is located in central Spain. Statistical analysis of the remains suggests that Neanderthals processed large cattle and deer at the rock shelter, but then took their prey to another site to eat it. Evidence for the manufacturing of stone tools and the use of fire have also been recovered at the rock shelter. To read about the inner ear anatomy of pre-Neanderthal hominins from Spain's Atapuerca Mountains, go to "Neanderthal Hearing."