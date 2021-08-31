search
6,000-Year-Old Cemetery Discovered in Transylvania

Tuesday, August 31, 2021

CLUJ-NAPOCA, TRANSYLVANIA—Live Science reports that a 6,000-year-old cemetery in the Transylvania region of central Romania has yielded the skeletons of people who were buried with urns placed over their skulls or feet. The urns are thought to have held food or drink for the passage to the afterlife. The excavation, conducted by Paul Pupeză of the National Museum of Transylvanian History ahead of a construction project, also uncovered traces of Neolithic wooden walls and a food storage pit. The site was later inhabited by Celts some 2,200 years ago. To read about two eighth-century B.C. bronze hoards found in southern Transylvania, go to "World Roundup: Romania."

