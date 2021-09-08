search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Study of Seals in Turkey Seeks Birth of Bureaucracy

Wednesday, September 8, 2021

MALATYA, TURKEY—According to an Anadolu Agency report, researchers led by Francesca Balossi Restelli of Sapienza University are investigating the formation of state administration and bureaucracy at eastern Anatolia’s site of Arslantepe through the analysis of 250 seal impressions recovered from a 5,600-year-old temple. Microscopic examination of the impressions suggests that the seals themselves were made of stone, metal, and wood. The impressions, depicting lions, snakes, and human figures, were placed on vases, bags, baskets, and doors. The seals were not found within the temple because they were kept in the homes of officials, explained retired director of excavations Marcella Frangipane. This year, the excavation team found houses dated to the late Chalcolithic period. “We hope we can understand how this important system [bureaucracy] was born from these houses,” Restelli said. To read about an ivory plaque unearthed at Arslantepe, go to "Artifact."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America