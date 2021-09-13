search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Roman Soldiers’ Artifacts Unearthed in the Netherlands

Monday, September 13, 2021

Netherlands Bolt HeadUTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—Dutch News reports that a complete Roman bolt head missile, two sets of horse bridles and bits, a wicker fish trap, and pieces of amphora that held garum, or fish sauce, were discovered in the central Netherlands, in an area along a marching route on the frontier of the Roman Empire. The 20-inch-long pointed bolt head would have been discharged from a launching platform and would have been powerful enough to pierce iron shields. City archaeologist Erik Graafstal said the well-preserved artifacts were recovered from a layer of oxygen-free wet clay. The bridles and bits, in addition to rings, coins, two pierced jars, and several pins, are thought to have been placed in the earth by soldiers as ritual offerings. For more on Roman projectile weapons, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Siege Weapons."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America