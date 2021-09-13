Roman Soldiers’ Artifacts Unearthed in the Netherlands

Monday, September 13, 2021

UTRECHT, THE NETHERLANDS—Dutch News reports that a complete Roman bolt head missile, two sets of horse bridles and bits, a wicker fish trap, and pieces of amphora that held garum, or fish sauce, were discovered in the central Netherlands, in an area along a marching route on the frontier of the Roman Empire. The 20-inch-long pointed bolt head would have been discharged from a launching platform and would have been powerful enough to pierce iron shields. City archaeologist Erik Graafstal said the well-preserved artifacts were recovered from a layer of oxygen-free wet clay. The bridles and bits, in addition to rings, coins, two pierced jars, and several pins, are thought to have been placed in the earth by soldiers as ritual offerings. For more on Roman projectile weapons, go to "Weapons of the Ancient World: Siege Weapons."