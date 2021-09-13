Bronze Age Log Coffin Discovered in England

Monday, September 13, 2021

LINCOLNSHIRE, ENGLAND—A 4,000-year-old log coffin containing the remains of a man and an ax were found in a golf course pond in England’s East Midlands, according to a report in The Guardian. Analysis of the ten-foot-long coffin indicates it had been carved from an oak tree and lined with plants. The ax, complete with a stone head and a wooden haft, may have served as a symbol of the man’s authority rather than as a tool. After a year in cold storage, conservation of the coffin will continue at York Archaeological Trust for eventual display at the Collection Museum in Lincoln. To read about another recent discovery from England, go to "Leisure Seekers."