Saudi Arabia’s Rock-Cut Camels Redated

Thursday, September 16, 2021

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA—According to a BBC News report, a series of large-scale camel sculptures discovered carved into rock faces in northern Saudi Arabia three years ago are now estimated to be between 7,000 and 8,000 years old, based upon the analysis of erosion patterns and tool marks, and the dating of animal bones found at the site. Some 8,000 years ago, the now desert landscape was covered with grass and dotted with lakes, and the sculptures may have marked a meeting point for nomadic peoples. It had been previously thought that the sculptures were created about 2,000 years ago, based upon their similarity to rock art in Jordan’s ancient city of Petra. To read about rectangular complexes scattered throughout northern Saudi Arabia that date back as far as 7,000 years, go to "Around the World: Saudi Arabia."