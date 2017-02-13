search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Royal Gams

By DANIEL WEISS

Monday, February 13, 2017

Trenches Egypt Nefertari tomb paintingTomb painting depicting NefertariThe tomb of Egypt’s Queen Nefertari, the favorite wife of Ramesses II (r. 1279–1213 B.C.), in the Valley of the Queens, was ransacked in antiquity and her mummy torn apart by robbers. Now, a multidisciplinary team has analyzed a pair of legs found in the tomb to determine whether they were hers. Measurements and X-rays of the legs, displayed at the Egyptian Museum in Turin, Italy, have established that they belonged to a woman who was at least 40 years old and stood around five feet six inches tall. In addition, materials used to embalm the legs are consistent with mummification traditions of Nefertari’s time. While radiocarbon dating returned results predating her presumed lifespan by 200 years, Michael Habicht of the University of Zurich notes that this could be due to a broader challenge facing scholars attempting to radiocarbon date samples from Egypt’s New Kingdom. Although the identification is far from definitive, he says, the legs most likely did belong to Nefertari.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The First American Revolution

Letter from Philadelphia

From the Trenches

Digging up Digital Music

Off the Grid

Revisiting Montezuma Castle

Secret Spaces

Something New for Sutton Hoo

A Surprise City in Thessaly

Zinc Zone

Behind the Curtain

Royal Gams

A Mix of Faiths

Neolithic FaceTime

Bathing, Ancient Roman Style

The Church that Transformed Norway

Siberian William Tell

A Traditional Neanderthal Home

World Roundup

Following the whale diet, climate change in ancient Tanzania, domesticating turkeys, Kazakhstan’s cult complex, and kangaroo jewelry

Artifact

Self-expression in the Bronze Age

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America