Empire of Glass

An unusual industrial history emerges from some of the city’s hippest neighborhoods

By MARGARET SHAKESPEARE

Monday, February 13, 2017

Excavations along the I-95 corridor in Philadelphia revealed the square foundations of annealing ovens used in the Dyottville Glass Works during the early nineteenth century. Thomas W. Dyott arrived in Philadelphia from England some time around 1803 with little besides a formula for bootblack and a few shillings in his pocket—and ambitious dreams in his head. He probably lacked the credentials for it, but that didn’t stop him from setting up shop as an apothecary—the nineteenth-century equivalent of a pharmacist—at the corner of Race and Second Streets, referring to himself as “Dr. Dyott,” and assuming all the airs that went with the honorific. “He was into hyperbole for sure,” says Ingrid Wuebber, a historian with the Cultural Resources Department of the engineering firm AECOM. “And he had to have been well-spoken because people believed him and sought his advice.” It wasn’t long before Dyott put his stamp on both the pharmaceutical trade and Philadelphia history. Though he is less well remembered today, he stands alongside William Penn, Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Rocky Balboa, and the 2008 Phillies—the real, apocryphal, fictitious, and heroic characters of the city’s history. An advertisement for Dyott’s wares appeared in the Democratic Press of Philadelphia in 1816. From his shop, Dyott formulated and produced a range of patent medicines, and eventually set up a distribution network across the United States. Wherever his pharmaceuticals were sold, he advertised. “He was an early ad man,” says Wuebber, who has studied what few records there are of Dyott’s life and found newspaper ads for a variety of his products. “He was an innovator and he saw [business] in an integrated way. His distribution and networking played out beyond pharmaceuticals.” Indeed, Dyott soon added glass manufacturing to his portfolio, which eliminated the need to purchase medicine bottles. Beginning around the turn of the nineteenth century, the area of present-day Kensington-Fishtown, today one of Philadelphia’s hippest neighborhoods, became a center for the glass industry. It was there that Dyott established an empire of glass, which he called Dyottville. For about a decade, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has been engaged in a massive redevelopment of I-95 along the Delaware River in Philadelphia, including a three-mile stretch directly north of Center City through the neighborhoods of Kensington-Fishtown, Port Richmond, and Northern Liberties. The project came with a multiyear cultural resource effort, led by PennDOT project manager Elaine Elbich and archaeologist Catherine Spohn, along with AECOM archaeologists George Cress and Douglas Mooney. “Digging I-95,” the umbrella name adopted for the excavations, findings, pop-up exhibitions, website, and more, has yielded around a million artifacts that span nearly 6,000 years of human activity, from prehistory through the Industrial Revolution to World War I. In particular, the excavations have uncovered rich nineteenth-century deposits, with an especially massive quantity of early American glass from the Dyottville Glass Works and neighborhoods nearby where many glass factory workers lived. “The focus on Philly has always been on downtown, but what we’ve found [in these neighborhoods] are extraordinary histories,” says Mooney, who has worked on downtown digs such as the President’s House in Independence National Historical Park. “This area is better preserved, even though there has been more than 300 years of development.”

The Dyottville Glass Works, in an 1858 illustration, was named for Thomas W. Dyott, the apothecary who expanded and consolidated it in the 1830s. The factory supported Dyott’s pharmaceutical business. Dyott eased into glass manufacturing during the 1810s, when he became an agent for three New Jersey glass factories. Glass manufacturing had begun in northern Philadelphia in the eighteenth century, and around 1820 Dyott began to work directly with one of these factories, the Kensington Glass Works on Gunner’s Run Creek at Queen (now Richmond) Street. He took over the glassworks, which had been converted from a calico fabric printing and textile factory, in 1830. He found success with the enterprise and soon invested in neighboring properties. He eventually owned five factories, collectively renamed Dyottville. He only operated the glassworks until 1838, but it continued to produce glass under the same name, with different owners at various times, until the end of the century. Curators at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and at leading glass collections, such as the Chrysler Museum in Norfolk, Virginia, have long included flasks and bottles from Dyottville among their American glass holdings. “Dyottville has been talked about for years among collectors and others,” Cress says, “but until now there wasn’t a building [to investigate].” The annealing ovens and vaults for spent fuel swept out of furnaces (top) were sources of thousands of small glass fragments (above), mostly manufacturing debris, such as drips and sheared-off bits. The excavations at Dyottville included portions of three buildings—a glass house, a sand house, and an office/storeroom—in a space of around 9,000 square feet. It is the barest sliver of the total Dyottville site, but the only part within the I-95 right-of-way. Over 10 months, PennDOT and AECOM revealed the history of the development and expansion of the glassworks, from the foundations of the calico printing factory that preceded it, to the initial construction of the glassworks in 1816, to another building phase in the late nineteenth century. “When we excavated the factory site, we saw at least three layers of change,” Cress says. “The foundations were most interesting—how and where the building expanded from the calico works, how the creek bed had been filled in when it became a glassworks. There were tunnels. Some had been sealed over.” There were vaults for the spent fuel swept out of furnaces, and the wood floor of the sand house, still covered in glass-making sand. The foundations of multiple rectangular annealing ovens in particular were full of interesting material. When new ones were built, old ovens were filled with coal ash and manufacturing debris—thousands of fragments of glass, which were useful for dating parts of the factory, Cress says. Of more than 160,000 artifacts recovered at Dyottville, more than 140,000 are glass. Most are drips, drops, and shards, but there are also many pieces of bottles and flasks decorated with portraits.

Perhaps most unexpected of all—and now most prized among the glass factory artifacts—were the half-dozen or so complete and partial wooden block molds discovered outside a tunnel used for cleaning out furnaces. “You never find these,” Cress says, because they disintegrate quickly if they are not kept wet. “But the water level is high there.” A block mold, which aided in preforming molten glass before blowing and manipulating it into its final shape, was usually made of a hardwood such as cherry or other tight-grained fruit wood. Keeping the mold wet kept the wood from igniting and created a layer of steam to keep the glass from sticking to the mold. “We’ve never seen a nineteenth-century block mold from an archaeological site,” says Mary Mills, historic glass specialist for AECOM. “It was so amazing to find them intact.” Excavations at Dyottville uncovered a flask that depicts Thomas W. Dyott himself (with Benjamin Franklin on the reverse side). Not many specifics of Dyott’s life are known, but experts on the Digging I-95 project have sought out archives and other records to learn more. Research is ongoing, and new information about Dyott and the community he established continues to emerge. In 1830, Dyott set up his newly arrived brother Michael as superintendent of the glassworks, and the “doctor” turned his attention to a grander scheme. He had acquired or leased around 350 acres to make his entire operation self-sufficient agriculturally, domestically—and morally. He began to expand the Dyottville community, with a strong emphasis on creating a proper moral environment for his workers, in particular the factory’s young apprentices. The complex eventually included a 300-acre farm and some 50 buildings, among them a chapel, an infirmary, homes for married employees (often entire families worked in the business), and dormitories for single men and women. Field workers, butchers, bakers, cooks, carpenters, blacksmiths, laundresses, and teachers were all on the payroll. “He encouraged workers to take up a hobby, music, or sports,” says Mooney. Those who signed a contract to live in Dyottville agreed to certain rules, including regular attendance at Methodist services. “And no cussing, no drinking,” Mooney adds. The regulations were spelled out in a 39-page pamphlet published in 1833, “An Exposition of the System of Moral and Mental Labor, Established at the Glass Factory of Dyottville.” The Dyottville Glass Works continued operation after Dyott’s time. These liquor bottles found there date to the end of the nineteenth century.Dyott’s experiment in welfare capitalism remains buried under private land near the site, but the full scope of the I-95 excavations includes a number of working-class neighborhoods, with full privies packed with household trash, providing glimpses into the lives of the glassworkers, fishermen, and shipwrights who lived there. Archaeologists and other experts say that the great amount of glass found in the privies and elsewhere—“a concentration of glass like I haven’t seen anywhere,” says Cress—tells us a great deal about the artisan skill, home life, values, and cultural development of a neighborhood strongly shaped by glassmaking. It represents new knowledge about the history of one of America’s oldest cities. “This was a working-class neighborhood,” says Mooney. “And we have found a great density of objects from their homes, both stuff that was made right here and imported wares.” “You don’t usually get to excavate a glassworks and the homes of people who worked in glass factories and [those of] their neighbors,” adds AECOM senior research analyst Rebecca White. Mills explains, “What has made this dig so important is not just the factory, but where people lived. Understanding how this community differed [from others] does have to do with the amount of glass. But also with the whimsies.”