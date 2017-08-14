The Heights We Go To

The links among extreme environments, genetics, and the human ability to adapt

By KAREN COATES

Monday, August 14, 2017

High-altitude landscapes are some of the most inhospitable places on Earth. They are cold, dry, and oxygen-poor. They were the last places humans settled—yet people did it and they survived. But how? For archaeologist Mark Aldenderfer of the University of California, Merced, a fundamental trait of humanity is our ability to adapt, especially to extreme environments. From the Himalayas to the Andes to the Ethiopian Plateau, people have evolved in ways that allow them to live at high altitude. “They’ve all converged on a solution,” he says. “They’ve all found a way to live at high elevation.” Aldenderfer has assembled a team of experts in disciplines ranging from bioarchaeology to ethnography, paleoclimatology, geochronology, genetics, evolutionary medicine, and even mountaineering to augment archaeological research in order to understand what has clearly come about by way of evolution. He says, “You need the story of the people who lived at that time to tell you how these things actually worked. It’s about the whole process by which people adapt culturally, biologically, and genetically.” Aldenderfer began his research in the 1970s as a graduate student on the Ethiopian Plateau, one of the highest in the world, where he studied the remains of the Iron Age trading empire of Aksum. Political turmoil cut his research short, and it became impossible to go back. A short while later, he took a research position high in the Peruvian Andes, studying early hunter-gatherers. Aldenderfer realized he had stumbled into a niche of untapped archaeological research on early human adaptation to high-elevation environments. Working at such heights can be excruciating. A throbbing head, aching lungs, sleeplessness, fatigue, wheezing, coughing, confusion, and rapid pulse are all associated with hypoxia, a condition where tissues can’t get enough oxygen. It occurs when people accustomed to living at lower altitudes climb above 8,000 feet, and it can be dangerous and lead to pulmonary edema, stroke, and even death. Women who aren’t adapted to high elevations can have a much harder time bearing children and risk having low-birth-weight babies. Nevertheless, people have successfully settled at these altitudes for millennia—perhaps 7,000 years or more. The question is, how does such an adaptation come about? Jacqueline Eng, Western Michigan University biological anthropologist and osteology expert on Aldenderfer’s team, explains, “When we’re challenged by the environment, if some individuals have genetic traits that enable them to survive and reproduce more successfully than others who lack that trait, then those with the beneficial traits live and pass those traits along until it becomes more common in populations owing to the advantage it confers.” It can be observed that, compared with people who live at sea level, Tibetans breathe more frequently and take in more oxygen, and they have expanded blood vessels that enhance the delivery of oxygen throughout the body. Andeans have higher levels of hemoglobin, the protein responsible for transporting oxygen in the bloodstream, so their blood cells carry more oxygen than those of lowlanders. Studies of highland Ethiopians, too, indicate genetic adaptations to low-oxygen environments. Something must confer these adaptations. Eng says there are several telltale alleles found in high-altitude populations where hypoxia is a major challenge. An allele is one of multiple versions of the same gene that determine various physiological traits—blood type in humans, for example, or the distinct color of a rose. Alleles can be thought of as recipes for the same gene—think of the difference between spaghetti with meatballs and spaghetti with ground beef. In evolutionary terms, random mutations create new recipes for alleles that may eventually come to exist throughout a population. Video: High Altitude Genetics

In the case of Himalayans, ancient and modern, two particular alleles have promoted adaptation to high elevation and the avoidance of hypoxia. One of those alleles is known as EGLN1, which, Aldenderfer says, is estimated to have appeared around 8,800 years ago. Another allele, EPAS1, has a fascinating origin story. It dates back to the Denisovans, an extinct hominin species that lived in the Altai Mountains of Siberia some 45,000 to 50,000 years ago. Scientists do not yet understand where or how, but it seems that, at some point, the Denisovans encountered early modern humans and, somewhere along the way, their EPAS1 gene ended up on the Tibetan Plateau. Recovering the ancient DNA that allows for these conclusions is meticulous work, and is hampered by the fact that many of the world’s highland environments, such as those in Ethiopia and Tibet, are politically unstable or otherwise off-limits. Nevertheless, Aldenderfer’s team has been able to conduct what appears to be the first investigation of the ancient DNA of the people of the Himalayan arc. They have sequenced the genomes of eight individuals who lived during three distinct cultural periods between 1,250 and 3,150 years ago, in what is now Upper Mustang, Nepal, at altitudes between about 9,000 and 14,000 feet. The team’s primary questions are: Where did these people come from? Did they have the adaptive alleles for high altitude? If so, which ones? And how do the genetic findings relate to any artifacts found nearby? There have been many hypotheses about the identities and origins of early people living in these high valleys, with some researchers suspecting that they came from elsewhere in Asia. But according to Christina Warinner of the Max Planck Institute for the Science of Human History in Jena, Germany, who is responsible for DNA extraction from the human remains from Upper Mustang, the genome sequencing has revealed that “genetically, these people are almost certainly coming from the Tibetan Plateau—they look very similar to present-day Tibetan populations.” Warinner works with Anna Di Rienzo of the University of Chicago’s Department of Human Genetics, who directs the team’s genomics research. By identifying the alleles that promote adaptation to high elevation and then comparing those of the closest modern population to those in the ancient samples, the team has found that while cultures, religions, and behaviors shifted dramatically through the centuries, their genetics did not. “Genetically they were very, very stable,” says Warinner, “and that’s uncommon.” The researchers also found strong evidence that one of the adaptive alleles, EGLN1, is present throughout all time periods studied. The other—EPAS1, the gene that originated with Denisovans—appears only in the most recent period studied. Warinner is not yet certain why this is the case. Aldenderfer and several of his colleagues created a stir in early 2017 when they announced that they had evidence of preagricultural hunter-gatherers living in a permanent settlement system on the central Tibetan Plateau at least 7,400 years ago—thousands of years earlier than researchers had previously thought. That research centers on a site called Chusang, about 215 miles from Lhasa, at an elevation of 14,000 feet. There, 19 human hand- and footprints are embedded in a unique formation of travertine limestone created in the remains of ancient hot springs. No artifacts were found nearby, just the markings of up to six individuals who were at that site millennia ago. Video: High Altitude Genetics