search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Doll Story

By HYUNG-EUN KIM

Monday, August 14, 2017

Trenches Korea Gyeongju Silla Dolls

 

At the palace of Wolseong in Gyeongju, several hundred miles south of Seoul, arch-aeologists have found a group of sixth-century clay figures dating to the Silla dynasty (57 B.C.–A.D. 935). The dolls, which measure between one and eight inches tall, include one wearing a turban and caftan believed to represent a Sogdian, a member of an ancient Iranian civilization. The Silla are known to have had active exchanges with Central Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, but few clay dolls resembling people from the Middle East have previously been found. Other clay figures found at Wolseong include one riding a horse, a man with exaggerated male genitals, and several dancers in lively, dynamic postures.

Advertisement

IN THIS ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America