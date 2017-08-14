search
LOUISIANA

Monday, August 14, 2017

World Roundup LouisianaLOUISIANA: Two people walking along the banks of the Red River in northwest Louisiana discovered a massive Caddo Indian canoe. The 34-foot-long, 2.5-foot-wide, dugout canoe is believed to be between 800 and 1,000 years old and was carved from a single tree trunk. It took a large team of workers using heavy machinery to finally remove the vessel, which may be the largest intact prehistoric watercraft ever found in the United States. —Jason Urbanus

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana

