Monday, August 14, 2017

LOUISIANA: Two people walking along the banks of the Red River in northwest Louisiana discovered a massive Caddo Indian canoe. The 34-foot-long, 2.5-foot-wide, dugout canoe is believed to be between 800 and 1,000 years old and was carved from a single tree trunk. It took a large team of workers using heavy machinery to finally remove the vessel, which may be the largest intact prehistoric watercraft ever found in the United States. —Jason Urbanus