1,000-Year-Old Silver Coins Unearthed in United Arab Emirates

Friday, October 1, 2021

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—According to a report in The National, a cache of 1,000-year-old silver coins has been discovered in central Sharjah by a team of researchers led by Sabah Aboud Jasim of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. Jasim said the Islamic coins had been placed in an Abbasid-style pot dated to the ninth or tenth century A.D., and show that the Abbasid dynasty had a presence in the region, which was an important trade center. The coins were minted in Morocco, Persia, Al-Rai, the Khorasan region, Armenia, and Transoxiana, and bear iconography of five Muslim caliphs, he added. To read about tenth-century Islamic gold coins unearthed in Jerusalem, go to "Money Talks."