search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

1,000-Year-Old Silver Coins Unearthed in United Arab Emirates

Friday, October 1, 2021

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES—According to a report in The National, a cache of 1,000-year-old silver coins has been discovered in central Sharjah by a team of researchers led by Sabah Aboud Jasim of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority. Jasim said the Islamic coins had been placed in an Abbasid-style pot dated to the ninth or tenth century A.D., and show that the Abbasid dynasty had a presence in the region, which was an important trade center. The coins were minted in Morocco, Persia, Al-Rai, the Khorasan region, Armenia, and Transoxiana, and bear iconography of five Muslim caliphs, he added. To read about tenth-century Islamic gold coins unearthed in Jerusalem, go to "Money Talks."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America