2,700-Year-Old Latrine Uncovered in Jerusalem

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

JERUSALEM—A latrine estimated to be more than 2,700 years old has been unearthed in Jerusalem, according to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The latrine was situated over a deep septic tank and was surrounded by decorated stone capitals, small columns, and a garden, suggesting it was part of a royal mansion. “A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity,” said Yaakov Billig of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Only the rich could afford toilets.” Examination of pottery, animal bones, and the rest of the contents of the pit could offer information about the residents’ health status and daily life, he added. To read about a public latrine in ancient Turkey, go to "Funny Business."