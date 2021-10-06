search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

2,700-Year-Old Latrine Uncovered in Jerusalem

Wednesday, October 6, 2021

Israel Jerusalem ToiletJERUSALEM—A latrine estimated to be more than 2,700 years old has been unearthed in Jerusalem, according to a statement released by the Israel Antiquities Authority. The latrine was situated over a deep septic tank and was surrounded by decorated stone capitals, small columns, and a garden, suggesting it was part of a royal mansion. “A private toilet cubicle was very rare in antiquity,” said Yaakov Billig of the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Only the rich could afford toilets.” Examination of pottery, animal bones, and the rest of the contents of the pit could offer information about the residents’ health status and daily life, he added. To read about a public latrine in ancient Turkey, go to "Funny Business."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Pursuit of Wellness

Secret Rites of Samothrace

Searching for the Fisher Kings

Letter from Scotland

Digs & Discoveries

Viking Fantasy Island

Kaleidoscopic Walls

For Eternity

Maryland's First Fort

Snake Guide

Man of the Moment

Kiwi Colonists

Leisure Seekers

Neanderthal Hearing

Head of State

A Twisted Hoard

Crowning Glory

Herodian Hangout

Off the Grid

Around the World

Maya city parks, Paleoindian obsidian traders, Çatalhöyük smoke alarm, and a shark attack in Japan

Artifact

Putting a finger on fate

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America