search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

The Search for Sources of Roman Silver

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Roman Silver DenariiLYON, FRANCE—According to a statement released by the Geological Society of America, Jean Milot of the University of Lyon and his colleagues analyzed the levels of silver and lead in samples of galena in ore deposits collected in Spain and Portugal, and compared the results with the chemical signatures of Roman silver coins. The researchers found that some of the galena deposits were silver-rich, and could have been used to produce coins, while some of the galena deposits would have been used to produce lead. Yet only ore deposits in southeastern Spain fit the composition of silver found in Roman coins, he explained. Archaeological evidence of Roman mining has also been found in the area. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Geology. For more on Roman silver mining on the Iberian Peninsula, go to "Spain's Silver Boom."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2021

Letter from the Galapagos Islands

Digs & Discoveries

The Roots of Violence

Tamil Royal Palace

Cave Fit for a King...or a Hermit

Burn Notice

Russian River Silver

New Neighbors

Viking Roles

A Ride Through the Countryside

Japan's Genetic History

Off the Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a whisky distillery, the first Azoreans, Chinese mummy genetics, and an ancient hangover cure

Artifact

Opener to interpretation

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2021 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America