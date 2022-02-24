search
9,000-Year-Old Structure Found in Jordan’s Desert

Thursday, February 24, 2022

Jordan Standing StoneMA’AN, JORDAN—The Associated Press reports that a 9,000-year-old ritual complex has been found in Jordan’s eastern desert. Within the shrine, archaeologist Wael Abu-Azziza of Al Hussein Bin Talal University and his colleagues uncovered two standing stones carved with anthropomorphic figures. One of them was also carved with a representation of a desert kite, a structure made of long stone walls converging toward an enclosure where wild gazelles were trapped and killed. Several desert kites have been found near the shrine, Abu-Azziza explained. The shrine structure also contained a miniature model of a desert kite, an altar, a hearth, and marine shells. To read about the history of human habitation in northeast Jordan's Jebel Qurma region, go to "Desert Life."

Recent Issues


