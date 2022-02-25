Bronze Age Burial Mound Discovered in England

Friday, February 25, 2022

OXFORD, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that a burial mound estimated to be 4,000 years old has been found at a construction site at Oxford University, under traces of St Mary’s College, which was built in the fifteenth century. Fragments of a skull and a robust jawbone have been recovered from the circular barrow made of reddish soils and gravel. “We are now searching for the circular ditch which would have surrounded it, and the remaining bones of the individual,” said archaeologist Ben Ford. “These intriguing discoveries strongly suggest a prehistoric burial mound was on this site thousands of years before Oxford even existed,” he concluded. For more on past archaeological discoveries at Oxford, go to "Tales Out of School."