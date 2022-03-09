search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Paleoindian Camp Uncovered in Connecticut

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

EAST HADDAM, CONNECTICUT—WSHU Public Radio reports that Paleoindian channel flakes estimated to be between 11,000 and 13,000 years old have been unearthed in south-central Connecticut. Such flakes were removed from a rock in a controlled manner with percussion or pressure to craft stone tools. This site may have been used to make several spearpoints, explained archaeological team member David Leslie. “Some of this raw material looks like it’s coming from New York,” he said, while some of the materials had been sourced locally, he added. Connecticut state archaeologist Sarah Sportman explained that the camp would have been used for a short period of time by nomadic hunter-gatherers. To read about a Paleoindian campsite in southwest Michigan, go to "Around the World: Michigan."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

A Monumental Imperial Biography

Letter from Doggerland

Digs & Discoveries

Poetic License

Gone Fishing

A Shining Example

Oliveopolis

Kublai Khan's Sinking Ambitions

The Treasurer's Tomb

Tudor Travelers

Who Drank From Nestor's Cup?

Reflecting the Past

Murder Will Out

Off the Grid

Around the World

Medieval war ponies, an ancient Arabian board game, the Falkland Islands wolf, and the dead of Santorini

Artifact

Connected by craft in the deep past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America