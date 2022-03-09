Paleoindian Camp Uncovered in Connecticut

Wednesday, March 9, 2022

EAST HADDAM, CONNECTICUT—WSHU Public Radio reports that Paleoindian channel flakes estimated to be between 11,000 and 13,000 years old have been unearthed in south-central Connecticut. Such flakes were removed from a rock in a controlled manner with percussion or pressure to craft stone tools. This site may have been used to make several spearpoints, explained archaeological team member David Leslie. “Some of this raw material looks like it’s coming from New York,” he said, while some of the materials had been sourced locally, he added. Connecticut state archaeologist Sarah Sportman explained that the camp would have been used for a short period of time by nomadic hunter-gatherers. To read about a Paleoindian campsite in southwest Michigan, go to "Around the World: Michigan."