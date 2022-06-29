search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

World War II Battleship Discovered in Deep Waters

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

US Destroyer TorpedoDALLAS, TEXAS—The Associated Press reports that the wreckage of the USS Samuel B Roberts has been discovered under 23,000 feet of water off the coast of the Philippines by Caladan Oceanic, an undersea technology company. The destroyer, which carried a crew of 224, sank on October 25, 1944, in a fight with Japan’s navy during the Battle of Leyte. Eighty-nine sailors from the Samuel B. Roberts were lost, many from wounds and shark attacks while waiting to be rescued. Three other American ships also sank on that day, including the USS Gambier and the USS Johnston, which was discovered last year under 21,000 feet of water by the same team of explorers. A lack of reliable data on a possible location has prevented a search for the last of the four ships, the USS Hoel. To read more about underwater discoveries of sunken World War II vessels, go to "Wrecks of the Pacific Theater."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Journeys of the Pyramid Builders

Letter from Georgia

Digs & Discoveries

Save the Dates

Spice Hunters

Suspicious Silver

A Civil War Bomb

The Great Maize Migration

Mummy Makers

Dignity of the Dead

Sailing in Sumer

Speak, Memories

The Maya Count Begins

Hail to the Chief

Made in China

Off the Grid

Around the World

Notre Dame’s dignitaries, Bronze Age daggers, the world’s biggest quake, a lost snowshoe, and 50,000-year-old Australians

Artifact

A portable connection

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America