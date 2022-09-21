search
Hercules Statue Unearthed in Northern Greece

Wednesday, September 21, 2022

Greece Hercules StatueATHENS, GREECE—The Greek City Times reports that pieces of a larger-than-life-size statue of a youthful Hercules have been unearthed in northern Greece at the ancient city of Philippi by researchers from Aristotle University. The statue, dated to the second century A.D., was found in a city square where two main streets intersected. It appears to have been reused to decorate a building dated to the late Byzantine period in the eighth or ninth century A.D. The figure wore a wreath of vine leaves and held a lion skin in his outstretched left hand. His club was found nearby in pieces. To read about the head of what is believed to be a statue of Hercules that was recovered from the Antikythera shipwreck, go to "Around the World: Greece."

