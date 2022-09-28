search
Unusual Burials Unearthed in Turkey’s Ancient Port of Anemurium

Wednesday, September 28, 2022

MERSIN, TURKEY—The remains of an additional four people have recently been uncovered in the ancient port city of Anemurium, which is located in southern Turkey, by researchers led by archaeologist Mehmet Tekocak of Selcuk University, according to a Hurriyet Daily News report. The skeletons, including the bones of a newborn found in an amphora, were found in an area of the city thought to have been a colonnaded street. Tekocak explained that a total of seven sets of human remains have been found in this area, and it is the first time a child’s remains have been recovered from an amphora at the site. “Adult individuals were very carelessly buried directly in the ground. But they created a very special area for the baby,” he said. Tekocak and his colleagues think there may have been a church and churchyard situated near the street that has not yet been identified. To read about another recent archaeological discovery in Turkey, go to "Around the World: Turkey."

