search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

Pesticides May Have Contributed to Corrosion on Roman Bowl

Friday, October 7, 2022

KENT, ENGLAND—According to a report in The National Wales, traces of pesticides have been detected on a Roman copper-alloy bowl unearthed on a farm in southeastern England in 2016. The compound chlorobenzene is known to accumulate in soil and water, and may continue to pose a threat to archaeological material, explained Luciana da Costa Carvalho of the University of Oxford and her colleagues. It was found in the spots of green-colored corrosion on the bowl, while brown-colored spots contained traces of diethyltoluamide, or DEET, which is still used in insect repellents today, Carvalho explained. Read the original scholarly article about this research in Scientific Reports. To read about a golden bowl belonging to the Urnfield culture that was recently unearthed in Austria, go to "A Shining Example."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Priestess, Poet, Politician

Letter from Australia

Digs & Discoveries

Assyrian Soft Power

Take a Seat

Before and After

Opening the Alabama Canal

Reduce, Reuse, Recyle

Neolithic Crystal Age

Colonial Connection

Vikings in Furs

Miniature Gold Canvas

Cretan Antiquing

Royal Mountain Fortress

Side by Side

Off the Grid

Around the World

The Nile’s lost branch, prehistoric Pacific tools, Louisiana’s 11,000-year-old mound, an Iranian fire temple, and the oldest octopus lures

Artifact

A roll of the dice

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2022 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America