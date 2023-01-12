Roman-Era Sarcophagus Uncovered in Istanbul

Thursday, January 12, 2023

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily News reports that human bones and a sarcophagus were uncovered in the Büyükçekmece district of Istanbul during a construction project. Researchers from the Istanbul Archaeological Museums determined that the sarcophagus is about 2,000 years old. It was then removed from the site and taken to the Istanbul Archaeological Museums Directorate. To read about investigations of hundreds of previously unexplored ancient tombs in western Anatolia, go to "Canyon of the Ancestors."