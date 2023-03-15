search
Shipwreck Investigated Off Coast of Northern Greece

Wednesday, March 15, 2023

FOURKA, GREECE—Ekathimerini reports that archaeologists are investigating a shipwreck discovered by divers last summer off the coast of the Halkidiki peninsula in northern Greece. Two cannons and a long rifle have been found, along with the ship’s wooden hull. The researchers think the vessel was constructed in the late eighteenth or early nineteenth centuries, and that it may have played a role in the Greek Revolution against Ottoman rule, fought from 1821 to 1829. To read about a marble statue recovered from the Antikythera shipwreck, go to "Around the World: Greece."

Recent Issues


