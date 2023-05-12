Roman Incense Container Unearthed in Northern England

Friday, May 12, 2023

COCKERMOUTH, ENGLAND—Times & Star reports that archaeologists from Ecus Ltd. uncovered traces of a Roman village and foundry on privately owned land in Cumbria. Among the artifacts found at the site are coins, pottery, a polished stone nude male figurine, and a stone sculpture of a seated woman identified as Fortuna, the Roman goddess of luck. The team also unearthed a copper alloy balsamarium, or incense and oil container, that was fashioned in the form of a bust of Bacchus, the Roman god of wine who was also associated with fertility and agriculture. "This is an exceptionally rare find, being one of only a handful excavated in Britain to date," said Ecus project officer Julie Shoemark. "We previously had an exquisite steelyard weight depicting Silenus, the satyr companion of Bacchus, so we now have a nice group of finds carrying the running theme of agriculture and fertility, which would have been central to the lives of this community.” To read about a balsamarium discovered in Bulgaria, go to “Bath Buddy.”