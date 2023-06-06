search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Subscribe to Archaeology

When Did Hominins Begin to Bury Their Dead?

Tuesday, June 6, 2023

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA—Paleoanthropologist Lee Berger of Wits University and his colleagues suggest that Homo naledi intentionally buried their dead, according to a Science News report. Homo naledi, whose remains were discovered in South Africa’s Rising Star Cave System, lived in southern Africa between about 335,000 and 236,000 years ago. Among the remains recovered from the cave system are bones thought to have belonged to an adult H. naledi found in a shallow pit in the cave system’s Dinaledi Chamber. Berger thinks these bones may have become detached as the cave’s dry sediments collapsed, or perhaps as other burials were dug in the chamber, since bone fragments from at least one other individual have been found in the pit. Bones found in another shallow pit in this chamber have not yet been analyzed. CT scans of three blocks of sediment removed from an adjacent space known as the Hill Antechamber showed that they also contain H. naledi remains. One set, found curled in a fetal position, may have also been buried in a shallow depression. Scattered teeth detected in this block of sediments are thought to have been introduced during the burials of other individuals, the researchers explained. A crescent-shaped stone may have been used by H. naledi as an implement to chisel lines and designs on the walls of a corridor and entry into this chamber, Berger added, although the engravings have not been dated. Critics, however, note that the remains may have accumulated in cave shafts and then fell into the chambers, or may have been left at the back of chambers. In this scenario, trampling by other individuals could have produced the fragments, while water seepage into the cave system could have carried H. naledi remains along the sloping cave floors until the bones came to rest in natural depressions in the sediments. For more, go to "Cradle of the Graves."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Peru's Great Urban Experiment

The Man in the Middle

Letter from the American Southeast

Digs & Discoveries

The Beauty of Bugs

The Road to Runes

German Wishing Well

Bon Appetit!

Maya Monkey Diplomacy

Prescription Bottle

Silk Road Detour

Update: Notre Dame’s Nobility

Neolithic Mass Grave Mystery

Taking the Stage

The Sea God’s Sanctuary

Off The Grid

Around the World

Uncovering a new Easter Island statue, the first equestrians, a sphinx’s familiar smile, 14,000-year-old mastodon spearpoints, and an early Chinese toilet

Artifact

Ancient inside joke

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2023 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America