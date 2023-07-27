search
Ancient Theater Discovered in Rome

Thursday, July 27, 2023

ROME, ITALY—According to an ABC News report, a structure thought to be a theater built by the emperor Nero during his reign, from A.D. 54 to 68, has been uncovered by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Marzia Di Mento in the courtyard of Rome’s Palazzo della Rovere, which is located near St. Peter’s Square. The remains include part of a hemicycle-shaped seating section, marble columns, decorative stucco pieces bearing gold leaf, and storage rooms for costumes and scenery. Ancient writings indicate that Nero used the theater for rehearsals for poetic and singing performances. The excavation has also uncovered medieval glass goblets, cooking pots for baking bread, coins, pieces of musical instruments, bone combs, tools for crafting rosary beads, and insignia worn by medieval Christian pilgrims. To read about Nero's sprawling palace in the center of Rome, go to "Golden House of an Emperor."

