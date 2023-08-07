search
Engraved Gemstone Recovered at Roman Villa Site

Monday, August 7, 2023

Venice Agate GemVENICE, ITALY—The Miami Herald reports that an oval-shaped agate gem engraved with the image of a mythological figure has been recovered by archaeologist Carlo Beltrame of Ca’ Foscari University and his colleagues at the site of the 1,900-year-old Roman villa known as Lio Piccolo, which is now underwater in the Venice lagoon. Previous exploration of the site identified rectangular brick basins where oysters are thought to have been kept for consumption. Remains of the villa also include brick walkways, pieces of frescoes, and black and white mosaic tiles. To read about a Roman road discovered in the waters of the Venice lagoon, go to "A Trip to Venice."

