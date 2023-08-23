search
2,000-Year-Old Roman Walls Discovered in Swiss Alps

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Switzerland Roman WallsCHAM, SWITZERLAND—According to a SWI report, researchers have discovered the remnants of Roman walls in the foothills of the Alps while excavating a gravel pit in present-day Cham, a municipality in central Switzerland's canton Zug. Constructed some 2,000 years ago, the walls once surrounded a series of Roman buildings. The excavation also unearthed fragments from a plaster wall; iron nails; gold fragments of what may have been jewelry; and everyday items including bowls, millstones, glassware, crockery, and amphoras. The rare find, which the Office for the Preservation of Monuments and Archaeology called “sensational,” is the first in the area for nearly a century. The purpose of the building complex, which likely spanned more than 5,000 square feet, remains unknown. Further research will aim to ascertain its role in Roman society, whether a villa, an inn, a temple, or another type of building. For more on Roman Switzerland, go to "Off the Grid: Saint Pierre Cathedral, Geneva, Switzerland."

