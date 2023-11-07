search
Thousands of Bronze Coins Discovered in Sardinia

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Sardinia Bronze CoinsROME, ITALY—According to an Associated Press report, a coin spotted by a diver has led to the discovery of tens of thousands of ancient bronze coins in an area of underwater sea grass and beach on Sardinia’s northeastern coast. Firefighter divers and border police divers assisted with the task of searching for and retrieving the coins, which have been dated to the first half of the fourth century A.D. The weight of the coins suggests that there could be as many as 50,000 of them. Luigi La Rocca of Sardinia’s archaeology department said that traces of a shipwreck may be found in the area. To read about Sardinia's Iron Age Nuragic culture, go to "Tyrrhenian Traders."

