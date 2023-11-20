Roman Coins and Gems Recovered in Claterna

Monday, November 20, 2023

BOLOGNA, ITALY—More than 3,000 coins and 50 gems have been unearthed in northern Italy at the site of the Roman town of Claterna, according to a Live Science report. Most of the coins are made of silver and bronze. One of the coins has been identified as a quinarius, a silver coin minted in 97 B.C. by the Roman Republic. Discovered in a corridor at a theater, the quinarius helped researchers date the structure. The variety of coins also suggests that the city was a trading center with direct contacts to Rome, explained Lucia Borgonzoni of Italy’s Ministry of Culture. The gems, meanwhile, were carved with images of deities and important structures, including the theater where the quinarius was recovered, she added. For more on Roman coinage, go to "Suspicious Silver."