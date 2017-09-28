2,000-Year-Old Terracotta Toys Discovered in Turkey

Thursday, September 28, 2017

ÇANAKKALE, TURKEY—Toys and figurines have been recovered from the 2,000-year-old tombs of children in the ancient city of Parion in northwest Turkey, according to a report in The Daily Sabah. Hasan Kasaoğlu of Atatürk University said female figurines were found in girls’ tombs, while male figurines were found in boys’ tombs. Figurines representing animals and mythological creatures were also uncovered. Kasaoğlu thinks the toys may have been presented as gifts to accompany the children on the journey to the afterlife. A baby bottle was discovered in the same necropolis earlier this month. To read about another discovery in Turkey, go to “Let a Turtle Be Your Psychopomp.”