8th-Century Skeleton Discovered at Hereford Cathedral

Friday, November 10, 2017

Hereford Cathedral Nave Herefordshire UK DiliffHEREFORD, ENGLAND—The Hereford Times reports that a skeleton discovered underneath Hereford Cathedral dates back to the origins of the city. Excavations ahead of construction work to improve the cathedral’s cloisters found three skeletons nearly seven feet underground. According to archaeologists, one of the skeletons belonged to a man who died in middle age, potentially due to several apparent blade injuries. Radiocarbon dating determined that the man lived sometime between A.D. 680 and 780, a period when the city was still a dangerous Anglo-Saxon frontier settlement in the Kingdom of Mercia, on the Welsh borderlands. To read more about Anglo-Saxon England, go to “The Kings of Kent.”

