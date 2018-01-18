search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Cliff Tombs Discovered in Southwest China

Thursday, January 18, 2018

CHENGDU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that more than 200 burial sites have been found in southwest China’s Sichuan Province, on cliffs overlooking the Jinjiang River. The tombs date from 206 B.C. to A.D. 420. Pan Shaochi of the Chengdu Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute said some of the tombs have as many as seven chambers, and tunnels measuring up to 65 feet long. Evidence suggests some of the tombs have been looted, but as many as 1,000 gold, silver, and bronze artifacts have nonetheless been recovered. “The discovery of the tomb cluster has provided rich materials for archaeological research on the Han and Wei-Jin dynasties,” Pan said. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America