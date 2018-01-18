Ancient Cliff Tombs Discovered in Southwest China

Thursday, January 18, 2018

CHENGDU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that more than 200 burial sites have been found in southwest China's Sichuan Province, on cliffs overlooking the Jinjiang River. The tombs date from 206 B.C. to A.D. 420. Pan Shaochi of the Chengdu Cultural Relics and Archaeology Research Institute said some of the tombs have as many as seven chambers, and tunnels measuring up to 65 feet long. Evidence suggests some of the tombs have been looted, but as many as 1,000 gold, silver, and bronze artifacts have nonetheless been recovered. "The discovery of the tomb cluster has provided rich materials for archaeological research on the Han and Wei-Jin dynasties," Pan said.