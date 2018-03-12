search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Kiln Found at Japan’s Toshadaiji Temple

Monday, March 12, 2018

Toshadaiji temple kilnNARA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that archaeologists have uncovered a kiln on the grounds of the Toshadaiji temple complex, which was founded in A.D. 759 by a Buddhist monk and built over a period of about 50 years. The kiln is thought to have been used to produce tiles for the roof of the kondo, or main hall, and other structures of the UNESCO World Heritage site. “The tile kiln was likely set up on the temple grounds during the final stage of construction of the kondo, east pagoda, and other buildings,” said Michio Maezono of the Nara College of Arts. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Viking Great Army

Letter From Hungary

From the Trenches

The Mesopotamian Merchant Files

Off the Grid

He’s No Stone Face

Satellites on the Silk Road

Gods of the Galilee

The Venus of Vlakno

Caesar’s English Beachhead

Head in the Sand

Seals of Approval

Early Signs of Empire

Tut’s Mesopotamian Side

Newtonian Whiteboard

Nomadic Chic

Old Woman and the Sea

World Roundup

A rare Neolithic vintage, rock art on the Orinoco, Little Foot the Australopithecus, and medieval bishops’ bachelor pad

Artifact

The early sherd special

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America