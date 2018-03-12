Kiln Found at Japan’s Toshadaiji Temple

Monday, March 12, 2018

NARA, JAPAN—The Asahi Shimbun reports that archaeologists have uncovered a kiln on the grounds of the Toshadaiji temple complex, which was founded in A.D. 759 by a Buddhist monk and built over a period of about 50 years. The kiln is thought to have been used to produce tiles for the roof of the kondo, or main hall, and other structures of the UNESCO World Heritage site. “The tile kiln was likely set up on the temple grounds during the final stage of construction of the kondo, east pagoda, and other buildings,” said Michio Maezono of the Nara College of Arts. For more, go to “Japan’s Early Anglers.”