40,000-Year-Old Stone Tools Unearthed in Australia

Friday, May 04, 2018

Australia stone toolsVICTORIA, AUSTRALIA—The Australian Broadcasting Corporation reports that nearly 100 flaked stone tools estimated to be up to 40,000 years old were uncovered in southeastern Australia during sewer work. “It gives us an understanding of how long our ancestors have been in this area and where they traveled,” said Stephen Hood, a spokesperson for the Gunai Kurnai Land and Waters Aboriginal Corporation. The artifacts have been photographed and documented, and will be reburied near their original location after the traditional land owners have analyzed them. To read about another discovery in Australia, go to “Death by Boomerang.”

