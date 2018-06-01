Archaeologist Examines Possible Waka in New Zealand

Friday, June 01, 2018

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND—Stuff reports that a kauri tree unearthed during a road construction project on the North Island is not a partially complete waka, or Maori canoe, as had been previously thought. The 55-foot-long piece of trunk had been modified, however. “There is evidence of stones and rocks wedged into the wood to try to split parts off and there are cut edges, but it’s not consistent with waka carving,” said archaeologist Sarah Phear. Branches and logs had been placed under the trunk as part of the preparations to process it. The log was reburied in the trench where it had been found. To read about another Maori site, go to “World Roundup: New Zealand.”