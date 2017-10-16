Monday, October 16, 2017

NEW ZEALAND: The remains of a Maori village dating to between 1600 and 1800 were recently uncovered during a road construction project near Papamoa on the country’s North Island. Several hundred archaeological features of the settlement were exposed, including crop storage pits, cooking pits, and postholes from several large Maori communal houses known as whares. The discovery is not only providing researchers with new insights into the layout and organization of native communities, but is also revealing aspects of daily life. —Jason Urbanus