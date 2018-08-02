Byzantine Gold Coin Unearthed in Bulgaria
Thursday, August 02, 2018
SOFIA, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that archaeologists have found a 14th-century Byzantine gold coin at the Byzantine frontier fortress of Rusokastro on southeastern Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast. Broken in half, one side of the coin depicts Mary alongside the fortifications of Constantinople, while the other shows Jesus as he crowns two Byzantine emperors. To read about another recent discovery at the Rusokastro fortress, go to “Iconic Discovery.”
