Well-Preserved Mummy Discovered in Aswan

Tuesday, September 18, 2018

ASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a sandstone sarcophagus containing a mummy was recovered from one of three tombs discovered on the western bank of the Nile River in Aswan during an archaeological survey. The linen-wrapped mummy, which dates to the Late Period (ca. 712–332 B.C.), is in good condition, but has not yet been identified. A collection of mummies was also found in the area, which may have been used as a communal tomb. One of the chambers held the head of a sandstone statue, amulets made of colored stones, a small wooden statue of the god Horus, and wall paintings depicting the gods Hathor, Isis, and Anubis. To read about another tomb discovered in the Aswan area, go to “Afterlife on the Nile.”