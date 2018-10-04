search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Morocco’s 90,000-Year-Old Bone Knives Studied

Thursday, October 4, 2018

Morocco bone knifeRABAT, MOROCCO—Science News reports that a bone knife recovered from Morocco’s coastal Dar es-Soltan 1 cave has been dated to 90,000 years ago. According to geoarchaeologist Abdeljalil Bouzouggar of Morocco’s National Institute of Archaeological and Heritage Sciences and Silvia Bello of London’s Natural History Museum, the tool was made by people of the Aterian culture during the Middle Stone Age who shaped and sharpened the rib of a large mammal. The technique used to craft the knife is similar to that used to make two other tools of the same era found in Morocco, but is different from 90,000-year-old bone tools found in southern Africa. Bello said the technology may have developed as people adapted to seafood as a dietary staple. “Whatever its use, this tool was produced by very skilled manufacturers,” she said. To read about the discovery in Morocco of 300,000-year-old human bones, go to “Homo sapiens, Earlier Still.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Shipping Stone

The Rulers of Foreign Lands

Letter from Brooklyn

From the Trenches

Ice Age Necropolis

Off the Grid

Hellenistic Helmet Safety

All Bundled Up

Spheres of Influence

Hand Picked

Ancient Foresters

Indian Warrior Class

Please Wash Your Hands

Can You Dig It, Man?

Breaking the Mold

A Very Long Way to Eat Rhino

Hold Your Horses

Making an Entrance

Do No Harm

World Roundup

Ancient Japanese peach pits, the weight of Maya prestige, kangaroo cookout, early American smokers, and a lost Illyrian city

Artifact

Not just a pretty base

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America