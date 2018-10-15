Song Dynasty Tomb of “Grand Lady” Excavated in China

Monday, October 15, 2018

ANHUI PROVINCE, CHINA—Live Science reports that a 900-year-old tomb holding the well-preserved remains of a woman dubbed the “Grand Lady” has been discovered in eastern China. Archaeologists from the Nanling County Cultural Relics Administration and the Anhui Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology said the skeletal remains, complete with fingernails and hair, were found in a coffin that had been placed within a second coffin. A banner on the inner coffin described the occupant as a “Grand Lady.” The researchers are still attempting to make out the rest of her name, which may read “née Jian.” Paintings on the inner coffin show her wearing different outfits. The woman’s grave goods include a model house complete with tiny furniture, ten figurines depicting women playing instruments, a silver pendant shaped as two dragons chasing pearls, silver and gold hairpins and bracelets, bronze coins minted between A.D. 713 and 1100, embroidered shoes, and traces of two sticky rice dumplings under her right hand. To read about another burial site in China, go to “Tomb Couture.”