Early English Colony Excavated in Connecticut

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

WETHERSFIELD, CONNECTICUT—WSHU Public Radio reports that plates and bottles dating to the 1630s have been unearthed in northern Connecticut. “This is the earliest archaeological evidence of the English in Connecticut,” said archaeologist Sarah Sportman. “And it’s about as early as it can be, because this is basically the founding of the Connecticut colony.” The settlement, founded in 1634, was located near a Dutch fur trading post. Sportman said that the Dutch had a different strategy, however, and did not plan to stay in the New World, while the English did. For more on the archaeology of Colonial America, go to “Jamestown's VIPs.”