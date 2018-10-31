search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Early English Colony Excavated in Connecticut

Wednesday, October 31, 2018

WETHERSFIELD, CONNECTICUT—WSHU Public Radio reports that plates and bottles dating to the 1630s have been unearthed in northern Connecticut. “This is the earliest archaeological evidence of the English in Connecticut,” said archaeologist Sarah Sportman. “And it’s about as early as it can be, because this is basically the founding of the Connecticut colony.” The settlement, founded in 1634, was located near a Dutch fur trading post. Sportman said that the Dutch had a different strategy, however, and did not plan to stay in the New World, while the English did. For more on the archaeology of Colonial America, go to “Jamestown's VIPs.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Marks of Time

Letter from California

From the Trenches

The American Canine Family Tree

Off the Grid

Mars Explored

Aztec Fishing

Iron Age Teenagers

Hand of God

Beauty Endures

Let Them Eat Soup

Another Form of Slavery

Eat More Spore

Well, Well

Nomadic Necropolis

Conan's Storm Cellar

World Roundup

Aztec rain temple, Ötzi’s last meal, Roman whalers, and Germany’s oldest public library

Artifact

A draft of comfort

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America