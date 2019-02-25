search
Inca Ritual Baths Studied in Peru

Monday, February 25, 2019

CUSCO, PERU—Live Science reports that ground-penetrating radar and laser scans have revealed the foundations of buildings and two additional structures in Chachabamba, an Inca ceremonial complex located within Peru’s Machu Picchu National Park. The fifteenth-century site is known for its terraces, 14 baths laid out in two groups on either side of a sculptured sacred rock, and water system channels that carried water to the baths from a nearby waterfall. “This was undoubtedly a site of religious ceremonial use,” for the elites said Mariusz Ziółkowski of the University of Warsaw. Wastewater from the baths ran through a drainage system to a river in the lower valley. For more, go to “Machu Picchu's Stairway of Fountains.”

Recent Issues


