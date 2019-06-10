search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

18th-Century Ammunition Found at Uprising Site in Scotland

Monday, June 10, 2019

Scotland Battle GlenshielEDINBURGH, SCOTLAND—According to a report in The Scotsman, a 300-year-old musket ball and fragments of a mortar shell have been discovered in the Scottish Highlands, at the site of the Battle of Glenshiel, where government forces defeated the Jacobites in 1719. “This is the first positive piece of evidence that we have found from the battle,” said Derek Alexander of the National Trust of Scotland. The location of the ammunition suggests it had been fired at Lord George Murray and more than 1,000 Jacobites and troops from Spain situated on a knoll south of the River Shiel. Further tests could indicate what kind of weapon fired the musket ball. The mortar shell is thought to have been fired by a small, squat weapon called a coehorn. Historic documents record that grass and heather on the hill was set on fire by hot projectiles, creating disorder and panic among the Jacobites. “It effectively put paid to Jacobite ambitions for 30 years, which is a long time,” Alexander said of the battle. To read about a Scottish monastery associated with the famous sixth century saint, Saint Columba, go to "Fit for a Saint."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Mapping the Past

Bringing Back Moche Badminton

Letter from the Dead Sea

From the Trenches

Epic Proportions

Off the Grid

Stabbed in the Back

A Fox in the House

Tigress by the Tail

Family Secrets

Cold War Storage

Marrow of Humanity

Maya Beekeepers

Roman Soldier Scribbles

Understanding Hornet's Fate

Viking Warrioress

Colonial Cooling

Temple of the Flayed Lord

Celtic Curiosity

Submerged Scottish Forest

World Roundup

American whaler petroglyphs, Chinese “elixir of immortality,” Neanderthal footprints, and Ice Age rabbit hunting

Artifact

At some point in the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America