Second-Century Engraving Unearthed in Bulgaria

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA—The Sofia Globe reports that fragments of engraved stone dating to the second century A.D. were unearthed in the ancient city of Philippopolis, at the site of the Great Basilica, which was built in the fourth or fifth century A.D. The stones were reused as paving in the basilica’s atrium. Epigraphist Nikolai Sharankov said the official government inscription includes the word “teatro,” and is the second unearthed at the site to link the basilica to the city’s theater. These stone fragments are thought to have been part of a large pedestal for a statue dedicated to a local resident who organized celebrations in honor of the gods and goddesses. “We hope there may be more fragments of the text in order to try to restore it more fully, as well as to understand the name of this person, about whom we have only two letters for now,” Sharankov said. To read about another find in Bulgaria, go to “Iconic Discovery.”