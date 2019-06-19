Eastern Han Dynasty Tombs Discovered in Central China

Wednesday, June 19, 2019

WUHAN, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a 2,000-year-old tomb complex was discovered in central China during a road construction project. Iron swords, ironware, pottery, and human bones and teeth were recovered from the four tombs, which are thought to date to the Eastern Han Dynasty (A.D. 25–220). Local authorities in Hubei Province said further excavation is underway at the site. To read about the discovery of another tomb in China, go to “Underground Party.”