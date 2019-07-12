search
Inscription Honoring Dionysus Found in Bulgaria

Friday, July 12, 2019

PLOVDIV, BULGARIA—According to a report in The Sofia Globe, a third-century Greek inscription honoring the god Dionysus has been found on a slab that was reused in the floor of a fifth-century Christian basilica at the site of Philippopolis. The dedication, which is followed by the names of 44 members of a mystical society, thanks Dionysus for their rescue from the invasion of the Goths and asks for protection for the new Roman emperors Valerian and Gallien. “What is interesting is that the position of members in the organization are also listed, and they are very diverse,” said epigraphist Nikolai Sharankov. “There are several heads of mysteries, different kinds of priests, people who have an obligation to wear specific sacred objects.” The inscription is only the third one to be found at the site that can be dated to the period after the invasion, Sharankov explained. To read about the discovery of a Greek inscription containing an excerpt of the Odyssey, go to “Epic Find.”

Recent Issues


