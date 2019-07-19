Archaeologists Investigate Scotland’s “Great Drain”

Friday, July 19, 2019

PAISLEY, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a team of archaeologists has determined that a fourteenth-century drain beneath the 850-year-old Paisley Abbey extended some 320 feet to the banks of the River Cart. “We found the end of the drain and what was the boundary wall of the monastery,” said Bob Will of Guard Archaeology. “The river was wider and shallower in those days—much more than in the last couple of hundred years.” The drain was first unearthed in the nineteenth century, and was rediscovered in the 1990s. To read about another discovery at a Scottish monastery, go to "Fit for a Saint."