search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Archaeologists Investigate Scotland’s “Great Drain”

Friday, July 19, 2019

Scotland Drain ExcavationPAISLEY, SCOTLAND—The Scotsman reports that a team of archaeologists has determined that a fourteenth-century drain beneath the 850-year-old Paisley Abbey extended some 320 feet to the banks of the River Cart. “We found the end of the drain and what was the boundary wall of the monastery,” said Bob Will of Guard Archaeology. “The river was wider and shallower in those days—much more than in the last couple of hundred years.” The drain was first unearthed in the nineteenth century, and was rediscovered in the 1990s. To read about another discovery at a Scottish monastery, go to "Fit for a Saint."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Digging Deeper into Pompeii’s Past

Place of the Loyal Samurai

Letter from England

From the Trenches

You Say What You Eat

Off the Grid

Snake Snack

A Funeral Fit for Etruscans

History in the DNA

A Plot of Their Own

Picnic for the Afterlife

A Big Production

Putting Dinner on the Table

Medieval Baby Bootie

Cotton Mill, Prison, Main Street

Animal Archaeology

The Unseen Mummy Chamber

Neanderthal Fashion Statement

Spring Boards

World Roundup

Crusader genetics, Neanderthal cannibalism, Terracotta Army weapons, and Connecticut’s oldest English town

Artifact

Bronze Age costume jewelry

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2019 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America