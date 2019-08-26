Eighteenth-Century Fort Excavated in Maine

Monday, August 26, 2019

WINDHAM, MAINE—Researchers from the Maine Historic Preservation Commission have uncovered remains of Province Fort, a wooden structure built at the highest point of the colonial-era frontier English settlement of New Marblehead, according to a Bangor Daily News report. “They had houses all up and down the [Presumpscot] river and were working fields but by 1745 [settlers] were in fear for their lives from Abenaki attack,” said archaeologist John Mosher. The fort, which had been covered by modern roads, is thought to have been at least 200 feet long. Further investigation may reveal how wide it was, Mosher said, but he expects it spanned at least 100 feet, in order to accommodate all of New Marblehead’s residents. Inside the fort’s walls, the excavators have found traces of a blacksmith shop and other buildings. A bed of stones may have been covered by a wooden boardwalk to provide mud-free passage, or may have provided an additional layer of defense to the wooden walls. “We keep changing our minds and we won’t have a definitive answer until we dig the other side of the road,” Mosher explained. To read about earlier forts on Maine's south-central coast, go to "Off the Grid: Colonial Pemaquid State Historic Site."