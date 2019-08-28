search
Researchers Return to Wreckage of HMS Terror

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Franklin Expedition TerrorNUNAVUT, CANADA—Radio Canada International reports that ideal weather conditions have allowed Parks Canada researchers to dive to and explore the wreckage of the HMS Terror, which sank in the high Arctic during an expedition launched in 1845 by Sir John Franklin to find the Northwest Passage. The pristine condition of the Royal Navy ship, which was discovered in 2016, suggests it sank slowly in the waters off King William Island after it had been abandoned by Franklin and his crew. The scientists were able to create a 3-D map of the site and enter the ship’s lower deck, where they found bottles and plates still in their storage cabinets. Underwater archaeologist Marc-André Bernier said silt covering furniture in the captain’s cabin may have preserved documents that could help researchers finally determine what happened to the crew of the Franklin Expedition. For more, go to "Discovering Terror."

